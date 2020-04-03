Woman in her 40s dies of coronavirus in Chesterfield Health District

A woman in her 40s has died of COVID-19-related causes in the Chesterfield Health District.

The Chickahominy Health District reported the death on Thursday as the first in its district but later issued a correction.

On Friday, the district confirmed the death was actually a woman who lived in the Chesterfield Health District.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to her family and friends,” Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Thomas Franck said. “This death, along with the increasing number of coronavirus cases being discovered in the community, is a reminder that we all share a responsibility in slowing the spread of this virus. It is crucial that we all follow special precautions to protect our loved ones as well as our community - this is especially important for protecting those who are at a higher risk, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.”

To decrease the potential for the virus to be transmitted, the Chickahominy Health District encourages everyone to:

• Stay at home to the greatest extent possible.

• Practice social distancing by avoiding gathering in groups of any size and maintaining at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing, and then wash your hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Stay home and away from all others when you are sick.

• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.

For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the health district’s hotline: 804- 365-3340, which is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.