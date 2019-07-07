Woman killed in Nelson County crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash on Saturday evening which left a woman dead.

24-year-old Sarah E. Brungard, of Lynchburg, was driving a 2005 Toyota Scion along Route 151 when it crossed the centerline and began to spin around, according to a release. The car struck a 2015 Lincoln Navigator traveling in the opposite direction head-on.

Brungard, who police said was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a 61-year-old man, was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. His passenger, a 57-year-old woman, was treated for minor injuries. Police said she was also wearing her safety belt.