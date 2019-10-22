Woman playing Pokemon Go fatally shot after witnessing robbery in N.M.

Police in New Mexico hope to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman, who witnessed a suspected armed robbery while playing Pokémon Go.

Cayla Campos, 21, was playing Pokémon Go with her boyfriend just before she was shot and killed near a park in Albuquerque, N.M. (Source: KRQE/CNN)

Cayla Campos, 21, was playing the mobile game Pokémon Go with her boyfriend Friday just before she was shot and killed near Bianchetti Park in Albuquerque, N.M. Her best friend, Cody Bell, says she was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Her and her boyfriend, they always make a loop around this park, playing Pokémon Go every night, before they go home because their apartment is literally like right there,” Bell said.

Police say Campos and her boyfriend witnessed two individuals committing a robbery against an unidentified party seated in a vehicle just before midnight.

When Campos tried to drive away, multiple shots were fired into her car, hitting her in the back of the neck. The car crashed into a nearby home.

Campos was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

“Just knowing that I’m never going to see her again or talk to her – I’m just sorry that her life was taken away so soon,” Bell said.

Bell says he has known Campos for around eight years, ever since their days at Eldorado High School. She had aspirations of becoming a dentist one day.

“I feel like there’s a piece of me that's missing now,” he said. “She’s helped me through everything, and she’s always been there. Now, she’s gone.”

Police have not named a suspect in the case, but they do say the robbery involved a silver four-door sedan and a red car that is possibly a Ford Mustang.

