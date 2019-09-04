Woman receives maximum sentence in husband's stabbing death

A West Virginia woman who pleaded guilty in her husband's stabbing death has received the maximum sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

News outlets report 35-year-old Amanda Belcher was sentenced Tuesday in Kanawha County to 15 years in prison. Detectives say she stabbed 45-year-old Jimmy Belcher in the neck following an argument at a home near South Charleston in May 2018.

Prosecutors had charged Belcher with first-degree murder. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter the day her trial was scheduled to begin in April.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Belcher said in court she wished she could take back what she did.

Kanahwa Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman gave Belcher credit for time served, which was about 15 months. She'll be eligible for parole in about four years.

____________

Apr. 23

A woman from South Charleston pleaded guilty Tuesday to stabbing her husband in the neck with a butcher knife last May.

Amanda Belcher, who is in her mid-30s, originally faced a murder charge. She pleaded guilty, though, to voluntary manslaughter.

On May 20, 2018, investigators were called to a home along Ballard Road near South Charleston on a domestic violence report. Upon arrival, deputies found James Belcher lying unresponsive on the ground.

Dan Holstein, Amanda Belcher's attorney, told the judge that her husband had hit her several times that day and that their children told police the same story. Holstein also said Amanda Belcher called 911.

"She was able to put out another call on a cell phone," Holstein said adding, "911 had to call back to that cell phone. When they did, you could hear in the background Mr. Belcher yelling and screaming at her."

Amanda Belcher faces between three to 15 years in prison. She is set to be sentenced at 10 a.m. May 22.

____________

Jan. 18

A trial date has been set for a woman accused of stabbing her husband in the neck with a butcher knife.

Amanda Belcher, 35, of South Charleston, is charged with murder. Her trial is scheduled to begin March 4.

In court Friday, a judge granted a motion for jail officials to take Belcher to Morgantown for an evaluation later this month.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Belcher on May 20, 2018.

Investigators say they were called to the home on Ballard Road just before 7 p.m. that Sunday. They say Belcher called 911 to say she was in a domestic violence incident.

When they arrived, deputies say they found James Belcher, 45, lying on the ground behind the home. They say he was unresponsive and bleeding.

Amanda told deputies that they were in a verbal argument when she stabbed him.

Their children had run off to a neighbor's home. Child Protective Services took custody of the kids after the arrest.

Belcher is in the South Central Regional Jail without bond.