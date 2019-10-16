Woman recovering from accident after rock went through windshield

On October 2, first responders were dispatched to an accident on Route 20 out towards Hodgesville, West Virginia, that officials say was "not your common crash."

A woman is still recovering in a local hospital after a rock came off of a dump truck, went through her windshield and hit her in the head.

"A lady was traveling south on Route 20 and as she passed a dump truck, a pretty large rock came off the truck," said Upshur County Sheriff David H. Coffman.

Officials say a 5 lb. rock went through the windshield of Carlen Huffman's 2007 Dodge Caravan and struck her in the head. Huffman's car then ran off the road.

"She ended up into the guardrails – at that point in time, she was transported from the scene to Ruby Hospital," Sheriff Coffman said.

Sheriff Coffman says that Huffman is still at Ruby Memorial Hospital recovering from the crash.

"Family says she's doing better," Coffman said. "She's still got a long ways to go."

As for the driver of the truck, Sheriff Coffman says it took officers a couple of days to find the driver because the truck didn't stop.

"The truck continued on — not saying that I would sit here and say that the driver in his truck actually knew that the rock came off — but through the investigation, the guys were able to come up with finding the truck and the driver."

Coffman believes that the investigation is almost complete, but says the case has been taken to the prosecutor.

"The officer talked to the prosecutor here on the case, there might be some misdemeanor charges," Coffman said. "I think they were talking about an unsecured load possibly."

