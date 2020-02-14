Charlottesville woman seeks rightful owner of family photos

The search is on to find anyone who may know someone in photos over 25 years old.

A couple of months ago, someone found a box full of dozens of family photos in an office building at 300 Preston Avenue in Charlottesville, Virginia, but so far — no one has stepped up to claim them.

The man who found them posted an ad on Craigslist and was about to discard them, but Linda Catoe is determined to find the rightful owner. She is keeping the photos safe and secure at her office at 500 Court Square.

"I like helping people and I feel like this person probably wondered what happened to their pictures and what not and I would like very much for them to get these,” Catoe said.

If you recognize anyone in the photos, you can contact Linda Catoe at (434) 296 - 6112. However, you will have to prove you know the people or you are family.