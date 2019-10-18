Woman sentenced to one year for dog abuse in Appomattox County

On Wednesday, a judge in Appomattox County handed down a 12-month sentence to a woman found guilty of abusing animals.

Emily Hubbard was arrested last month for animal abuse violations.

One dog was found dead and 19 others were rescued and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Initially, Hubbard was charged with one count of cruelty to animals and 19 counts of torture or mutilation of a dog.

On Tuesday, she was found guilty of seven misdemeanor counts.

The judge also relinquished Hubbard's right to ever own a companion animal again.

Commonwealth's Attorney Leslie Fleet said Hubbard's charges include a misdemeanor count for the dead dog and six counts for the six injured animals, including one with a severe gash to its head.

Each misdemeanor charge resulted in a 12-month sentence, adding up to seven years; however, the judge and Fleet agreed to suspend all but one 12-month sentence for the deceased dog.

The 12 other dogs taken from the property only needed treatment for minor issues like worms.

Fleet said this was the best option for the case because the humane society wanted to adopt the dogs out as soon as possible. He said waiting to go to a grand jury, followed by a trial would be a lengthy process and the dogs would have to be held that entire time.

"She cannot have a companion animal again, so we made sure in the future, other dogs, cats or other companion animals will not have the possibility of going through the same treatment," Fleet said.

Additionally, Hubbard faced animal cruelty charges in Lynchburg.

Those charges stem from an arrest in March after a dog was found strangled by its leash.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.