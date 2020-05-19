Woman sentenced to prison for storing grandmother's remains in container

A woman accused of storing her grandmother's remains in a plastic container, while still cashing her social security checks, has been sentenced to prison.

Prosecutors in Dayton, Ohio say 46-year-old Stacie Lauhon-Wheeler, from Huntington, will spend the next 21 months in prison for gross abuse of a corpse and grand theft.

In November 2019, Lauhon-Wheeler was arrested in Huntington after the remains of her grandmother, Mary Alice Lauhon, were found in a tote bin in the freezer of a home in Dayton in January.

Mary Alice Lauhon, originally from Boyd County, Ky, was 89 when she died.

Prosecutors say Lauhon-Wheeler had moved back to West Virginia after her grandmother's death, but left the remains behind.

According to court testimony, she was the power of attorney for her grandmother.

"I think we are still in shock over the whole story," Rebecca Clere, the cousin of Mary Alice Lauhon, told WSAZ in 2019.

In addition to the prison time, Lauhon-Wheeler will have to pay $27,000 in restitution to the Social Security Administration. "It was unfathomable. It’s like what you would see on TV and not in your family. It’s sad and it’s heartbreaking. You get angry. You have all these emotions and you don’t know what to do about it."