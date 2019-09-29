Woman sprays gas on stranger trying to steal car from Ga. gas station

A Georgia woman says she’s terrified after a strange man slid into her car while she was pumping gas and allegedly tried to drive away.

Gabrielle Halford says an unidentified black male got into her car while she pumped gas Thursday morning at a Texaco in South Fulton, Ga. The car was turned off, and she had the keys in her hand.

“I was just standing here watching the gas pump, and all of a sudden, I felt some motion in my car, like it was swaying from side to side," Halford said. "I didn’t know what it was, so I just happened to look, and there was a black male in my driver’s seat.”

Halford says she has a push-to-start vehicle, and the man was trying to push the button to start her car. So, she jumped into action to make sure he couldn’t get away.

“I took the gas nozzle, and I just started spraying him with the gas. He eventually got out of my car and left," Halford said.

The would-be thief was in such a hurry, he left a shoe behind, according to Halford. Police took it as evidence.

“There were people around here, just sitting in their cars, looking. No one came for help, except for this one lady. She finally came to my rescue,” Halford said.

Halford says she was caught completely off guard by the alleged attempted crime. She is hoping police can catch the suspect from surveillance video that captured the incident.

