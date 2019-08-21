Woman tased by Harrisonburg police acquitted of all charges

A Harrisonburg woman whose arrest drew protests after social media video of officers tasing her was found not guilty of all charges in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Melissa Eileen Duncan had been charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement and a charge of obstructing or resisting law enforcement by force.

On Aug. 21, the judge found her not guilty on all counts after a two-day trial.

On the first day of her trial, the Commonwealth's Attorney presented bodycam footage from all three Harrisonburg Police officers who were at the scene the night of December 15.

Following days of public outcry and a protest in Court Square, most of that footage had already been released to the public back in December. You can find it at the bottom of this article as well.

At the time, police officers arrived at an apartment in the North 38 Apartments to respond to a noise violation. Following about 18 minutes of argument with people who stood outside the door to the apartment, including Melissa Duncan, and multiple attempts to issue a summons that Duncan's wife refused to sign, police then attempted to shut the party down.

Police attempted to arrest Duncan's wife, but she then ran back into the party, through a crowd of people including juveniles. Officers caught up with her, tackled her to the ground, and arrested her.

Views from officer bodycam video appeared to show Duncan and her wife fighting with officers, at which point a taser was deployed.

Duncan stated at Tuesday's trial that, at the time of the incident, she was trying to protect her wife, who said she was having trouble breathing from the force the officers were using.

Duncan said she then began to try and remove the officers and push them away from her wife. That's what she said the officers called assault on law enforcement.

The three officers were questioned at Tuesday's trial and said Duncan hit and kicked several officers during the incident.

After the incident, cell phone video from one of the party-goers was posted to Facebook, showing he moments just after Bradley was hit by a police taser and demanding justice for Melissa. That video led to the Harrisonburg Democratic Socialists organizing an event days later over what they called a racially charged incident.

"We believe that the police often respond to noise complaints where participants are primarily white, and it never ends in assault and tasing," said one of the organizers of the rally.

Police released the bodycam video a short time later, saying they found that it showed escalation of the conflict was not a result of actions of the officers on scene. After release of the video, the local chapter of the NAACP issued a statement saying they found no wrongdoing with the actions of the officers in this incident, though they do believe police-citizen interactions in the city need work. Several Harrisonburg city officials expressed similar views to WHSV's reporters after viewing the full police video of what occurred.

Amid the public backlash, Chief Eric English issued a statement on Dec. 21, saying "The incident itself was unfortunate and escalated to a point that it should not have. However, that escalation was not a result of the actions of HPD. I want to be clear that it is my goal to build positive relationships with our community. We strive to do that through communication, collaboration, and cooperation. I do not want the interaction between citizens and HPD to be the norm in our city as it was in this incident. I also do not want it to be the norm for incidents to occur and individuals to rush to judgement. Communication is key for us to close those gaps of distrust and I welcome communication with our citizens."

Ahead of Duncan's court date, a group rallied at Liberty Park in her support to call attention back to her case, reiterating calls that her arrest was wrongful and used excessive force.

"The Harrisonburg Police Department handles noise complaints with white JMU students all the time, without resorting to such levels of violence," said Haley Springer at that rally.

Duncan is now a free woman.