Woman wanted in 2 sexual assaults at Buffalo Wild Wings in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg police are looking for a suspect in two sexual offenses that allegedly occurred at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Carl D. Silver Parkway.

Police said the incidents happened at 9 p.m. Aug. 9 and 1:30 a.m. Aug. 10.

Two victims who are not familiar with each other reported the suspect approached them, started a conversation, acted intoxicated and asked the victims to accompany her to the restroom. Both victims escorted the suspect to the restroom, where they said they were sexually assaulted.

One of the victims recorded video of the suspect leaving the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a black female, mid-30s or 40s, 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-7 with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and skinny jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fredericksburg police at (540) 373-3122.

