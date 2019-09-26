Women alert driver his dump truck is on fire, call 911

A dump truck caught on fire in the middle of the road in Chesterfield on Wednesday, sending the driver running for his life.

The incident led to a hazmat spill near Midlothian Turnpike. Two women say they were the ones who alerted the driver he was in danger. They saw the truck on fire, signaled down the driver and quickly called 911.

It was like any day on the road until two women noticed something strange.

"You know how a spark go? Then it just went up in flames underneath the truck,” Sheneque Lewis said.

They were driving along Midlothian Turnpike just after 3 p.m. Wednesday when it happened.

"Nobody else was helping him…He didn't have the slightest clue what was going on because the fire was in the back of the truck,” Latanya McCassling said.

So they decided to pull over and blow their horn at the driver in the dump truck.

The women say he thought they were just being friendly.

“He thought we were saying, 'Hi,' but I’m telling him, ‘It’s a fire, it’s a fire!’… I told him, ‘Your truck is on fire. Pull over. Pull over,'" she continued.

That's when they saw the driver turn on Tuxford Road. They called 911 and turned around to see about him.

"By the time we got over here, it was up in flames,” McCassling said.

The driver had jumped out and ran to safety. That’s when police and firefighters arrived, telling them they should leave due to the fumes and hazardous material that spilled out.

“I never seen nothing like that. It put us in shock,” Lewis added.

They're glad they took the time to pull over and say something.

"I wouldn’t want to see no one die on Midlothian and nobody helped save him. We saved him…We would like to see him to let him know we saved his life because if it wasn't for us, he would’ve kept going down Midlothian and that truck would have blew up,” McCassling added.

Authorities have not said what led to the dump truck catching fire. Witnesses say the truck involved belonged to a local company that installs and repairs asphalt. The driver was not injured.

