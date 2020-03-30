Wonder Land Enrichment Center makes changes to keep doors open during COVID-19 outbreak

A few weeks ago, Wonder Land Enrichment Center in Verona had 100 children in its care. But as of March 30, there are only 35, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Carol Maddox, who owns the center, said that the pandemic has hurt the business.

"It has impacted us greatly," said Maddox.

She said that she is hoping the government will give out grants or business loans to help the center's bottom line.

"But if I would have to personally close, I don't know that there would be enough for us to be open again," said Maddox.

As the center remains open, there have been new measurements implemented. Parents and children must wash their hands and have their temperature taken upon arrival to the center. She said parents have been very responsive to the changes being made.

"They've been amazing, just amazing. I've had parents concerned ask about how we are, asking to make sure we are OK, asking if there's anything they can do," said Maddox.

She said in light of the outbreak, she is willing to accept new children whose parents are considered essential workers, but their child care provider closed down.

"We just want to be able to provide a service for those who are essential who have to work and that's what we're providing for right now," said Maddox.

She said when things go back to normal, the children would go back to their original daycare, but it would help parents out right now.

Wonder Land Enrichment Center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can contact the office by calling 540-248-2982.