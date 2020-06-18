Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to host Seize the Day virtual 5K

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library is hosting the first-ever Seize the Day virtual 5K. Families and individuals can participate anytime and anywhere over the July 4 weekend.

The race is a fundraiser, and proceeds will go to support all of the free educational programming the library continues to provide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I mean, who doesn't wanna seize the day particularly in these difficult times," said the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library Special Event Coordinator Hunter Hanger. "But when we found out that all of the 4th of July celebrations had been canceled around Staunton, we felt that this was a perfect time to get people out and about particularly on their own time, their own speed."

Participants will receive a commemorative medal as well as other Woodrow Wilson swag.

Details can be found here.