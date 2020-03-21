Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to offer free online tours and programs

While the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are still working to provide enriching educational resources for everyone.

This week members of the staff have been busy preparing online resources to host daily live interactive tours of Woodrow Wilson’s birthplace and creating online interactive programs on a variety of topics.

Beginning on Monday, March 23rd, WWPL will provide these live interactive programs to the public free of charge. A schedule of daily activities is posted on our website at www.woodrowwilson.org.

The schedule for next week will be as follows:

Monday-Friday at 10:30 a.m. Live interactive tour of Wilson’s Birthplace

Tuesday March 24 at 2:00 pm “Wilson and the Pandemic” Interactive Program with Curator Andrew Phillips

Thursday March 26 at 2:00 pm “Living on the Lawn- the Sheep of the White House” Interactive Program with Director of Education Emily Kilgore

Friday March 27 at 2:00 pm “Enslaved Laborers in the Wilson Birthplace” Interactive Tour with Curator Andrew Phillips

Complete details on how to register for these programs, and a full calendar of online programs through April is available on their website www.wooodrowwilson.org or contact Emily Kilgore at ekilgore@woodrowwilson.org.

WWPL noted the ability to provide these free educational activities would not be possible without the generous support of The Charles Fund. This support allows them to cover necessary operating costs, including pay for employees involved in interactive programming.

