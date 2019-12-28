Woodrow Wilson's 163rd birthday celebrated in Staunton

On Saturday, The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum celebrated the 163rd birthday of President Wilson by offering free admission to its museum.

Museum officials say Dec. 28 is one of their busiest days of the year.

"It's a great opportunity for people to come and learn about one of our presidents who was born right here in Staunton," Robin Von Seldeneck, president of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, said. "Wilson was actually, really probably our first real international leader as a president."

Von Seldeneck said Dec. 28 is one of their busiest days of the year and a great chance for the community to see what's new.

She said many people come in who are home for the holidays and can be a family reunion spot for many.

Guests on Saturday could take a peek at their latest exhibit, Protesting the President, which is set to have its grand opening at the start of the year.

"It's looking at what things were like in 1919 and 1920 and comparing that to what life is like today.," Von Seldeneck said. "It looks at what were the major social issues and I think what people are finding is they are the very same issues that we are dealing with today."

Staff at the museum work year-round to provide new exciting exhibits for the community to check out. Right now, the library and museum run off donations from visitors and foundations.

Von Seldeneck said now would be a great time to help out by donating anything, you can also claim it on your 2019 tax return before the year ends.

If you would like to doante click here.

