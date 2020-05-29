Woodstock Walmart honors employees who double as students

Clouds hovered in the sky as students processed into their makeshift graduation area.

Scattered raindrops began to fall, but the cloudy skies held off for just long enough as the Class of 2020 tossed their graduation caps in the air.

The Walmart in the town of Woodstock honored its 20 employees who double as students Friday afternoon by holding their own graduation ceremony for them amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19 high school students and one college student got their special moment thanks to their employer.

Angela Sowers, the people lead at Walmart, said she wanted the students to remember the end of their senior year forever, even if they couldn't have the graduations they expected.

"To have it cut in half, not be able to get (their) yearbook signed, and all of those things that you treasure, they were cheated," Sowers said. "I think this helped that blow a little bit."

Sowers said the idea came from the corporate level of Walmart, but as an organizer of the ceremony, she wanted to "do it big" for the store's students.

