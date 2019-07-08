Woodstock police taking school supplies in exchange for your parking ticket

For the foreseeable future, if you get a parking ticket in the Town of Woodstock, you'll be able to pay it off by donating school supplies instead of paying the cost of the ticket.

According to the Woodstock Police Department, anyone who receives a parking citation from their parking enforcement officer, Anne Rutz, will be able to donate school supplies in exchange for them voiding the citation.

Just this past weekend, the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office wrapped up their annual "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive, in which community members stopped by local Walmarts to buy and donate school supplies for children in need at the start of the coming school year.

Victor Green, a school resource officer in Shenandoah County, said the turnout was so high they actually cleaned the shelves of Walmart clear throughout the weekend.

They hope to help over 800 kids this year and donate the rest for schools to distribute.

You can drop off school supplies of your own accord at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School or at the police department.

Shenandoah County deputies said of the items that remain most-needed are book bags and three-ring binders.

Other most-needed supplies are these:

• Glue sticks

• #2 Pencils

• Scissors

• Pens

• Backpacks

• Wide-ruled and college-ruled notebook paper

• Index cards

• Construction paper

• Hand sanitizer

• Tape

• White bottled glue

• Colored pencils

• Crayons

• Markers

• 1 and 2 inch 3-ring Binders

• Erasers

• Pencil boxes/pouches

• Paper towels

• Earphones/headphones

• Pencil sharpeners

• Spiral 1-subject notebooks

• Marble composition books

• 2-Pocket folders

• Tissues

• Highlighters

• Dry erase markers

• Rulers

• Ziploc bags

• Binder Dividers