Roadwork scheduled for Tuesday as Exit 245 project nears completion

Roadwork crews will return to the intersection of Port Republic and Forest Hill roads next week, as work nears completion on the reconfiguration of the Interstate 81 North exit ramp.

The right lanes will be closed in both directions on Port Republic Road on Tuesday, June 23, as crews switch to the new traffic signals in the area of Forest Hill Road. The closure is expected to take the entire day and drivers should use caution in the area.

State troopers will control traffic while the signals are switched and tested. Drivers may want to consider an alternate route.

Work is also expected to take place in the area on I-81 North from July 6 to 8 as crews pave the new Exit 245 off-ramp. This work will require the ramp to be closed, as well as a short lane closure on I-81.

The I-81 North realignment will relocate the northbound off ramp to make it align with Forest Hill Road. The project, which is expected to be completed by August 2020, aims to improve the safety of drivers on Port Republic Road and of those trying to access Forest Hill Road after exiting the interstate.

The project also will relocate the James Madison University R10 and R-11 parking lot entrance to Hunters Road.

The city was awarded a Virginia Department of Transportation Smart Scale grant for the realignment.