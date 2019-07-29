Work to begin on new Route 11 bridge in Rockingham County

Work was set to begin on Monday on a two-year project to construct a new bridge along Route 11 near Broadway.

The current overpass is located at the Exit 257 interchange along Interstate 81. The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to construct a new bridge 60 feet south of the structure.

"The bridge was built about 50 years ago, it dates back to 1965 and it was part of the original interstate construction," said Sandy Myers, a VDOT spokesperson. "It really has reached the end of its service life."

During construction, drivers can expect occasional lane closures on Routes 11 and 259 and intermittent overnight closures of the left lane of Interstate 81.

"By and large throughout this whole construction project people should see minimal types of impacts to local traffic," said Myers.

A new traffic signal will also be added at the northbound exit to handle congestion.

The state awarded a $12.6 million contract to Mount Crawford-based A&J Development and Excavation Inc to complete the work in Spring 2021, weather permitting.