Workers putting in extra hours to keep shelves stocked amid COVID-19 outbreak

The ability to stay at home while the coronavirus continues to spread is not a privilege everyone has. Those in grocery stores are still being asked to work.

“Business has been insane,” Reid Super-Save Market Manager Chris Clements said.

Grocery stores are slammed as products fly off the shelves before they can get replenished.

“We’re still unable to get certain items in such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper,” Foods of All Nations Manager Geoffrey Garbaccio said.

Store employees are putting in extra hours trying to keep shelves fully stocked while taking extra precautions to stay safe.

“We’ve been working non-stop, seven days a week. Employees are picking up extra hours so we are able to get stuff to the shelf for customers,” Clements said.

The workers putting in those extra hours may be serving you with a smile, but it does not mean they are unconcerned.

By Daniel Grimes | March 19, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 6:24 PM

“You know, a little worried, but as long as you take precaution and keep our hands clean I think we’ll be fine.” Foods of All Nations employee Matthew Coles said.

Workers are taking a multi-pronged approach to stay safe: “We wash our hands a lot, use hand sanitizer. We use lots of gloves, we definitely keep everything clean and sanitized,” Coles said.

It is more than bagging groceries, workers are a stabilizing force in a chaotic time.

"We’re a staple of the community. We’ve been here for 50 years plus. We’ve got customers that rely on us. We’re doing a lot of phone orders now, we’ve got trucks out on the road delivering,” Garbaccio said.

Store employees stress that if you are not feeling well, stay home and take advantage of delivery options.