Workforce aid approved for West Virginia after storms

Federal funding of $975,000 has been approved for Workforce West Virginia in response to severe storms in June that resulted in heavy rainfall, extreme flooding and extensive damage to waterways.

Five counties were declared eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance Program after the storms. The counties are Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Randolph and Tucker.

The U.S. Labor Department said in a news release Thursday that dislocated worker grant funding provides funding assistance to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.

