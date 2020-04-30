Wrapping up a rainy April for our area

April 2020 brought plenty of rain to the Valley. Here's a look at significant rain events this month and how certain areas ended up in rainfall.

April started out on average for the Valley for the first 12 days. The heavy rain event that happened after Easter jump started the trend for rain.

Dale Enterprise, a weather station located near Harrisonburg recorded 1.57 inches of rain on April 13th, the day after Easter. April 24th brought another decent day for rainfall as Dale Enterprise recorded 0.85 inches.

April 26th added another 0.62 inches to the rain gauge with 0.95 inches capping off the last day of April. Dale Enterprise recorded its 4th rainiest April on record, finishing with 5.87 inches for the month. That's close to double the average for the month.

Dale Enterprise recorded 12 days of rainfall in the month of April which was actually only one day above average. So when it did rain, it RAINED.

For Staunton, data was more intriguing. Staunton finished with 5.49 inches which finished 9th for the rainiest April. Staunton had 14 days of precipitation which is tied for 6th on that department.

Bayard, West Virginia (located in the Allegheny mountains) also had a very rainy April. Bayard recorded 7.08 inches of rainfall which is ranked the 6th most for them. They also had 21 days of rainfall which was one off the record.

Oh by the way, one of the rainiest months of the year arrives tomorrow.