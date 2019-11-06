Write-in votes in Freitas House race will be counted by hand

Republican Del. Nick Freitas will have to wait until next week for thousands of write-in ballots to be counted by hand before he learns the outcome of Tuesday's voting.

Freitas waged a write-in campaign after he missed a deadline to file his state paperwork.

The preliminary election results appeared to give Freitas a convincing win over Democratic challenger Ann Ridgeway, with more than 15,000 write-in ballots and just under 11,000 votes for Ridgeway.

But electoral boards in House District 30 need to count every write-in ballot to make sure they were cast for Freitas. The count is expected to be completed by Tuesday.

Freitas told the Culpeper Star-Exponent he feels comfortable that he won.

Two other House races - Districts 27 and 83 -- remained too close to call Wednesday.

