Wrong-way crash on West Virginia highway kills 2

Two people were killed when a vehicle traveling the wrong way on a West Virginia highway crashed into another car, police said.

Randolph County Sheriff Mark Brady said in a news release the crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. Route 33 east of Elkins.

Deputies arrived to the scene of a head-on collision involving a 2017 Kia Forte and a 2011 Ford Fiesta.

According to investigators, a 60-year-old man from the Harman area was driving west in the Fiesta when he collided with a 40-year-old man from the Dailey area in the Forte.

Deputies say the crash happened in the westbound lane.

The section of road at the location of the crash is four lanes with a grass median between them.

Brady said both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in either of the cars.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted by the West Virginia Division of Highways, Elkins Fire Department, Randolph County EMS and the Randolph County Coroner's Office.

