Xi’s early involvement in virus outbreak raises questions

A recent speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping that has been published by state media indicates for the first time that he was leading the response to a new virus outbreak from early on in the crisis.

The publication of the Feb. 3 speech was an apparent attempt to demonstrate the Communist Party leadership acted decisively from the beginning.

It also opens Xi up to criticism over why the public was not alerted sooner.

China on Sunday reported a drop in new virus cases for the third straight day.

The National Health Commission says there were 2,009 new cases in mainland China, bringing the total to 68,500. The death toll topped 1,600.

Cost of China’s anti-virus fight rises with workers idle

Millions of Chinese workers and entrepreneurs are bearing the rising costs of an anti-virus campaign that has shut down large sections of the economy.

The government has imposed restrictions nationwide that have stalled travel and sales of real estate and autos.

The mounting toll threatens to become a political liability for the ruling Communist Party.

Local officials have been told to get back to business but are moving cautiously.

Economists say even if auto manufacturing and other industries resume operations as planned, they won’t be back to normal until at least mid-March.

US to fly home Americans stuck on quarantined ship in Japan

The U.S. says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday, but that they will face another two-week quarantine.

About 380 Americans are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has docked at Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo.

So far, 285 people from the ship have tested positive for the new virus.

The passengers have been quarantined on the ship since Feb. 5. That 14-day quarantine is due to end Wednesday.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo says the aircraft will arrive in Japan late Sunday. After arriving in the U.S., all will need to go through another two weeks of quarantine at Air Force bases in California or Texas.

