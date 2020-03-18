Waynesboro YMCA closes its doors but committed to still serving the community

Many gyms across the Shenandoah Valley and muc of Virginia have had to close their doors after a statewide ban of gatherings of 10 or more people to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday afternoon, The Waynesboro Family YMCA announced they would just be overhauling policies to limit people in any spaces to 10 or fewer, but by Tuesday night, the announcement came that they would temporarily be closing their doors.

"We look at the government mandates coming through, we thought it was critical to be a part of the solution in helping reduce the spread of this virus," Executive Director Jeff Fife said.

The Y is still making it possible for everyone to stay active — just instead of being there, you can get the same great workout right in your living room with virtual workouts.

"You can get your workout in at home, and we're going to be adding in the coming days also activities that you can have with your families," Fife said.

These virtual workout classes are free for the entire community, and not just YMCA members. Fife said they are not stopping there.

"We are pivoting and setting up a database of people that can provide help as well as people who need, so we're going to be also setting up on our website opportunities for people to say, how can i help my neighbor," Fife said.

The Y has partnered with Green Leaf Grill in Waynesboro to distribute all of the remaining perishable foods to families in need. Fife said they plan on doing projects like this moving forward.

The Waynesboro Family YMCA will continue to assess information they receive from the state, but as of right now they plan on being closed until March 31, and the Staunton-Augusta YMCA plans on being closed through March 29.

You can find the virtual workouts by clicking here.