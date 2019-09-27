Yak that escaped during ride to butcher shop hit, killed on Va. highway

A yak that was on its way to the butcher’s shop and escaped to the nearby mountains, avoiding animal control officers, has died.

The News & Advance reported earlier this month that the yak named Meteor was on its last ride from Buckingham, Virginia, to the butcher when it got out of its trailer.

The escape was called in as livestock on the loose, and Nelson County Animal Control officer Kevin Wright says he figured he was looking for a cow.

Wright says the yak crossed a busy highway and avoided officers trying to capture it by heading for the mountains.

This week, the Nelson County Farm Bureau posted to Facebook that the yak “tragically met his end this morning after being hit along U.S. 29 in Nelson County.”

The yak had last been spotted Wednesday at an inn, where the owners tried unsuccessfully to lure it into a trailer using treats.