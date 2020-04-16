You can text FOOD to 877-877 to find food distribution sites near you

As of this week, it's been one month since Virginia's K-12 schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From left, volunteer Robert Morris, volunteer Keith Washington, volunteer Vanessa Mauskapf, bus driver Starlette Rowland and bus driver Tyrone McBride hand out food near Hotchkiss Field. Photo by Hannah Eason | Capital News Service

It also marks weeks that many people have been without jobs, and unemployment numbers continue to rise.

But there are lots of options out there to ensure that families can continue to receive free meals for their children from local school districts or other community organizations.

No Kid Hungry Virginia wants to remind Virginia families that they can text FOOD or COMIDA to 877-877 to find the free food distribution sites that have been organized in their area.

Nearly 1.3 million students are affected by the school closure, and of those, more than 450,000 rely on free and reduced-price meals at school.

School divisions, food banks and other community partners across the state have stepped up to make sure kids continue to get the nutrition they need during this crisis, finding new, innovative ways to safely provide meals.

All 132 of Virginia's school districts offer their own distribution programs, with over 900 food distribution sites across Virginia run by school districts and community organizations.

School divisions are offering a variety of food distribution models to help safely connect students with meals, including “Grab and Go” service at schools and food delivery along bus routes.

No Kid Hungry Virginia estimates that 17.8 million free and reduced meals have been missed since schools closed a month ago. The nonprofit is using the texting service as an important tool to help kids who were getting meals at school access meals at home.

Approximately, 6,400 texts have been sent to the service since launching on March 23.

“School districts and nutrition teams are doing heroic work to help ensure kids continue to get the nutrition they need during this crisis,” said Sarah Steely, No Kid Hungry Virginia Associate Director. “One of the most important things people can do right now is spread the word. We need to make sure families know these free meals are available and can be found using the texting line.”

No Kid Hungry organizes the texting line and continues to update their service with new information. Families are also encouraged to visit their school division’s website for meal distribution details.

If a family is unable to receive meals from their local school district but in need of food, you can reach out to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for assistance.

