You have a right to post an honest review about a business

You have a right to post honest reviews about companies you do business with.

The Consumer Review Fairness Act protects your ability to share truthful experiences and opinions. Whether you replaced an air conditioner or bought new carpet, shoppers benefit from knowing what others have to say about a business.

The FTC enforces this law and even sued three businesses for recently violating it.

According to the FTC, these companies used contracts that barred customers from sharing negative comments - these contracts even imposed financial penalties against customers who did so. The businesses — including an HVAC and electrical contractor, a flooring seller and a company that takes people on horseback rides — must stop using these contract provisions.

You are protected by this law, even on social media, to post an honest review.

The FTC says if you have a signed form contract that restricts you from sharing reviews or penalizes you for doing that, the business may not be able to enforce those restrictions.

If this happens to you, let the business know about the law, and report it to the FTC or the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.