Young performers in Waynesboro rehearse for show while practicing social distancing

Ask any performer or theatre buff, and they’ll be familiar with the saying, “the show must go on."

In this case, the show is Frozen Junior at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro. And, unlike Elsa, some young performers are not willing to Let It Go.

Frozen Jr. was set to debut March 21, but the theatre made the difficult decision to close its doors on March 13 due to COVID-19. Every arts and recreation facility in the state has since had to temporarily close.

Now, the theatre’s large parking lot is being transformed into a rehearsal space, with families parking in every other spot — keeping their distance while still joining together in song. Cast members are singing out from the sunroofs of their parents’ cars or from the beds of their pick-up trucks.

“Their faces — with just seeing one another, it was just invaluable. It was just priceless. The parents were so thankful, the children were thankful. It just brought tears to our eyes," Tracy Straight, the Wayne Theatre’s Executive Director, said.

There’s no word yet on when the show will be rescheduled, but as soon as it is, performers say they’ll be ready.

In the meantime, you can help support the Wayne Theatre through this difficult time by clicking here.

