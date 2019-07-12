Youth volunteers in Staunton making a difference in the community

Youth in Staunton are making a difference in their community one service project at at time with the Youth Volunteer Corps, a non-profit that teaches teens and children the value of service while spending time with their peers.

Youth Volunteer Corps at the Staunton Public Library helping out by punching out library cards. | Credit: WHSV

The group has completed 33 service projects in the area, one of those being at the Staunton Public Library. They helped with cleaning bookshelves and punching library cards, all while learning how it makes a difference.

Not only are they helping others, but they develop valuable skills for themselves.

"Career skills, social skills and then also just a desire to serve, understanding the needs around them, the needs in their community. And that's our ultimate goal," Leah Boal, national manager of affiliate programming said.

The group just relaunched in Staunton over the past year, and Boal said the work that is being done is playing a major role in spreading volunteerism across the country.

These volunteer opportunities provide the youth meaningful ways to give back where they live, preparing them for a brighter future.

"And they learn that, like, they don't have to be a full on adult to make a difference in our community. There are ways for them to give back and make a huge difference even now," Chris Lassiter, Youth Volunteer Corps leader said.

So far this year 93 students have gotten involved in the program with over 370 service hours.

Lassiter said getting involved is free, and they are always welcoming more volunteers.

