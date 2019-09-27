Justin Zimmerman sentenced to 6 years for shooting over his estranged wife

Justin Zimmerman, a 25-year-old Fishersville man, was sentenced in Augusta County Circuit Court on Friday for shooting a Waynesboro man in the chest.

Earlier this year, Zimmerman was found guilty f malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Holly Rasheed, an assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Augusta County, said since Zimmerman was found guilty on those two charges, they knew he would at least be getting three years of active time. That is mandatory in Virginia when someone uses a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to court records, Zimmerman shot 20-year-old Joseph Rodriguez in the chest after he found Rodriguez kissing his estranged wife. Attorneys say Zimmerman and his wife had been separated for about eight months before that.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Thorofare Rd. in the Country Estates area of Crimora for a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018.

Rodriguez was taken to Augusta Health and then UVA Medical Center for treatment. Zimmerman was arrested at the scene and a handgun was recovered by law enforcement.

Zimmerman told law enforcement in an interview he found out his estranged wife was with other men, so he went to confront her.

According to a warrant, Zimmerman snuck around the house and hid in the woods. When he saw his wife kiss Rodriguez, he emerged from the woods with a gun in his hand, confronted his wife, pushed her to the ground, and then approached Rodriguez.

The warrant says he struck the driver's side window with his gun and fired it at the same time, shooting Rodriguez in the chest.

The warrant also says law enforcement interviewed Zimmerman's wife, who said he had been texting her throughout the day, and the text messages were threatening. Zimmerman said he tried to call her while he was walking around the house where he found her.

Rodriguez told deputies he saw what he believed was Zimmerman's truck pass by the house several times before the shooting. That truck was found in the parking lot of the Crimora Dollar General, where Zimmerman told them they'd find another loaded magazine in the center console.

The same judge who heard the trial was there on Sept. 27 for sentencing, and he sentenced Zimmerman to six active years of jail time followed by 10 years of probation.

This falls within the high end of sentencing guidelines in Virginia, which are based on his charges and that of others who have committed similar crimes. The judge decided on six years to show that this kind of violence won't be tolerated.

"The man did suffer serious injuries from this, and so I think he was held accountable from the court today and the commonwealth is happy with the outcome," Rasheed said.

Rasheed said Rodriguez testified during the trial saying he is going to be affected for the rest of his life after what happened and his family was there to support him and testify on his behalf.

Rasheed said she does not have any word on Rodriguez's medical condition at this time, but knows he was in the hospital after being shot and had to have surgery.

