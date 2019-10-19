Zombie Run raises awareness, money for Brain Injury Connections

For anyone who ran through Fear Forest Saturday morning, they weren't just protecting their brains from zombies. They were also helping raise awareness for Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley.

This was the fifth annual Zombie Run for Brains. | Credit: WHSV

Running through crops and the fear forest was just a normal Saturday morning for this year's Zombie Run for Brains. The event benefits Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley.

"It's just a really fun way to have people come out and learn more about our organization, learn more about the services that we provide free in the community," Tamara Wagester, executive director of Brain Injury Connections, said.

Runners and walkers tried to avoid over 100 zombies in the Fear Forest. All of the money raised at the event Saturday goes right back to Brain Injury Connections. This is one of their biggest fundraisers, but also a fun way for some to spend a morning.

"It's an awesome cause, and it's fun doing it with friends and co-workers, to raise awareness, and it was just a blast coming out with all the zombies and screaming and just trying to survive,' Kassi Redifer, a race participant said.

This is the fifth annual zombie run.