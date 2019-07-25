Campaign finance data shows money raised by local candidates

The latest campaign finance data provides a glimpse into the current Virginia House races in the Shenandoah Valley.

Below are the current campaign donations by local candidate:

— Virginia 26th District

Tony Wilt (R): $118,877.80

Brent Finnegan (D): $30,690.31

— Virginia 25th District

Chris Runion (R): $129,068.11

Jennifer Kitchen (D): $23,474.46

— Virginia 20th District

Jennifer Lewis (D): $48,645.65

John Avoli (R): $39,098.30

Bridgewater College Professor of Political Science Emeritus Dr. David McQuilkin said while some candidates rely on small donations as a matter of virtue, candidates who raise the most money have an easier time overwhelming their competitor with advertising and organizing.

"That can make it very difficult for the small donor to be effective over the long run, so it has its benefits and it has its negatives," he said.

With both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly on the line, Dr. McQuilkin expects more money to be pumped into this year's elections.

"Not only in 2019 but also in 2020, I think we are going to see records broken very, very commonly across the board, because people recognize money does win elections," Dr. McQuilkin said.

CORRECTION:This article has been updated after totals for certain campaigns were erroneously published.