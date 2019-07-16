Daycares in the valley prepared for the hot week ahead

With the oppressive heat this week, daycares across the valley are trying to keep kids cool while staying active.

Laurie Deavers of Generations Crossing, an adult and child daycare in Rockingham County, said during hot days in the summer lead to staff changing up programming. She said staff will make sure kids are drinking enough water and doing activities outside in the shade as much as possible.

"We also try to get creative indoors. We do some indoor activities just to try and keep their physical activities going but not have them out in the heat so long," Deavers said.

Most days, the kids will enjoy a Popsicle during their outside break to make sure they cool down.

Some of the indoor activities the staff has planned to spend less time in the sun include coloring, dancing and doing yoga.

Deavers said their staff also monitors how hot the playground equipment gets. She said often times they will spray it down during the day to keep it cool.