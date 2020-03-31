The 2020 toilet paper crisis: Calculating how long your supply will last

When news of COVID-19 really started hitting home for people in the United States, it seems that one of the first things citizens did was panic-buy toilet paper.

According to Forbes, certain data shows that Americans use anywhere between 50-100 rolls each year. So, if you have a supply that seems like it could last for years — stop the hoarding.

You're keep basic hygiene materials from other people in at-risk communities, like the elderly and immunocompromised, who may not be able to find any after others hoard supplies.

To help you when going to the store or looking at what you would need of your current supply during 'Stay at Home' orders, two students in the United Kingdom came up with a toilet paper calculator, Forbes reports.

The site looks at how many rolls you have and how many visits to the toilet you make a day to calculate how long your supply will last.

According to Forbes, the main users of the site are in the United States. Some other countries also have bidets installed in toilets much more commonly than the U.S.

Citizens should also keep in mind that the United States isn’t going to run out of toilet paper.