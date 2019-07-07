Authorities investigate Rockingham County shooting incident

Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed to WHSV on Sunday evening authorities were investigating a shooting incident near Timberville.

Law enforcement was called to a violent domestic dispute at the 19500 block of Mechanicsville Road around 9:30 p.m., the sheriff said. He did not elaborate on the nature of any injuries.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, Timberville Police and State Police are involved in the investigation, according to Sheriff Hutcheson.

More information was set to be released Monday morning.