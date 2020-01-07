Group wants lawmakers to raise Va. minimum wage to $15/hr

“Raise the Wage Virginia” has launched its campaign to raise the Commonwealth’s minimum wage.

The group is demanding state legislators raise the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour. Members say while Virginia ranks as the nation’s best state for business, it comes dead last for workers.

“We are committed to ensuring that all of us have the opportunity to work hard and thrive in our communities,” Lenace Edwards of the Raise the Wage Virginia campaign said. “But that’s impossible when the minimum wage is only $7.25 and people who work hard cannot afford to put food on the table. We support Delegate Ward’s HB395 that will raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour so everyone can raise their families with dignity.”

Raise the Wage Virginia will hold a press conference Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10:45 a.m. at the State Capitol in Richmond.