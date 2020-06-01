Family of Richmond man killed by police issues demands, calling George Floyd’s death ‘the last straw’

The family of Marcus David Peters issued demands to leaders and public officials after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, calling Floyd’s death, ‘the last straw’.

Marcus David Peters was a 24-year-old African-American man who was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on May 14, 2018, while experiencing a mental health crisis.

Peter’s family has released the following demands in a statement to state leaders:

The 24-year-old’s family is calling for several changes including the creation “A Marcus Alert System”. The Marcus Alert System would require mental health professionals to be the first responders in a suspected or confirmed mental health crisis, similar to the one Peters’ family says he suffered that day. Police will only be called as their “back up” in the event that non-lethal force is needed.

- The creation of an independent civilian review board with subpoena power, to receive and investigate claims of police abuse.

- Community meetings, led by community members, with the attendance of the mayor, members of City Council and local police chiefs, to discuss and address Police Policies, Procedures and Accountability and the steps needed to ensure the safety of all and end the over-policing, harassment and murdering in our Black communities.

- The dropping of all charges of those members in the community who have been arrested in connection with the recent protests against the police murder of Mr. George Floyd.

To see the full statement and to sign the petition, click here..

