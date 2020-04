Two people were seriously injured following a tractor trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Rockingham County early Monday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, authorities responded to a two vehicle crash on the interstate near mile marker 250 around 2:50 a.m.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed for about an hour as crews responded to the scene.

All lanes have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.