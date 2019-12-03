1-on-1 interview with JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck sat down to talk with JMU redshirt senior quarterback Ben DiNucci ahead of the Dukes' upcoming second round FCS Playoff game.

DiNucci was recently named the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year. He has accounted for 26 total touchdowns while completing 70.3% of his passes this season.

DiNucci has started every game at quarterback for JMU over the past two seasons. He joined the Dukes as a transfer from Pittsburgh, an FBS program in the ACC. DiNucci spent the first three years of his college football career at Pitt before joining the Dukes prior to the 2018 season.

After winning a quarterback competition in fall camp, DiNucci started 13 games for the Dukes last fall. JMU's 2018 season came to an end with a second round playoff loss at Colgate, where DiNucci threw five interceptions.

With Curt Cignetti taking over as JMU head coach following the departure of Mike Houston, DiNucci was again in a quarterback battle prior to the 2019 season. With a strong performance in fall camp, DiNucci earned the starting job again and has put together a strong season for the Dukes, who are the No. 2 seed in the FCS Playoffs.

JMU will host Monmouth Saturday afternoon in the second round of the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.