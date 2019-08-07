20-Yard Dash: Broadway

Broadway begins a new era in 2019 with Danny Grogg as head coach.

Grogg is preparing for his first season leading the program. He takes over for Brad Lutz, who left to become the head coach at William Byrd High School. Grogg previously worked as an assistant under Lutz.

Broadway is looking to bounce back in 2019 after just missing out on the playoffs last fall. The Gobblers finished 4-6 overall in 2018.

"I am super excited, " said Grogg. "I like to think that, without piping everybody up, I think we are the darkhorse."

"We have a lot of kids coming back out that haven't played in the recent years that are going to be special for us and we have a lot of leadership coming back."

After the graduation of Nick Lohr, Broadway will have a new quarterback this season. Former wide receiver Caleb Williams is making the transition to QB as he works his way back from a knee injury that cost him most of the 2018 season. Cole Hoover is also a contender for the starting QB job. The defense is anchored by defensive tackle Brent Hulse who is considered to be one of the top defensive players in the Valley District.

Broadway opens the 2019 season Friday August 30 when the Gobblers play host to Fluvanna County.