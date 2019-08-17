20-Yard Dash: Buffalo Gap

It will be the first year for Brad Wygant as the head football coach at Buffalo Gap.

"The culture that they've built here has been exactly what I want to see out of a school," Wygant said. "The guys need to rely on each other and take care of one another and it takes high character to do that and be high character individuals."

Wygant comes to Swoope after nine years as an assistant and junior varsity coach at Wilson Memorial.

"He's brought a lot more new energy, a lot more intensity," senior fullback/quarterback/linebacker Seth Fitzgerald said. "That's just his style yeah so definitely a lot upbeat in the practices and everything."

This year, the Bison will have to make up for the loss of superstar running back Carter Rivenburg, but they're read for a new era with a new leader.

"He's brought a lot of enthusiasm and excitement," running back and linebacker Tucker Kiracofe said. "The boys are really ready. He's got us doing a lot of condition. We're ready for the first game and these scrimmage coming up."

Buffalo Gap will open its season on August 30 at Clarke County. The Bison beat Clarke County in the first round of the playoffs last year before falling to eventual regional champion East Rockingham in the Region 2B semifinals.