20-Yard Dash: East Hardy

East Hardy is looking to bounce back from a 2-8 overall record last season.

The Cougars have a large senior class in 2019 and the strength of the squad may be up front where East Hardy starts four seniors on the offensive line.

For East Hardy to return to form this fall, the Cougars will have to be healthy after dealing with multiple injuries last season.

"Last year we had seven starters injured and...we went up to Wheeling Central and going into halftime, we were down 21-7," said East Hardy head coach. "So we are still playing with the best programs in the state."

"We just really can't beat ourselves. I don't know what it is about East Hardy but we have a lot of talent here. For being a school of 240 kids, we always have talent."

East Hardy has a tough test to open the season when the Cougars welcome Strasburg to town on Friday, August 30.