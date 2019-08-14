20-Yard Dash: East Rockingham

After the most successful season in program history, East Rockingham is preparing to compete in a new district this season.

The Eagles are now in the Bull Run District after leaving the Shenandoah District. East Rock is one of four schools making the same change. Stonewall Jackson, Luray, and Page County are also moving from the Shenadoah District to the Bull Run District, joining Strasburg, Rappahannock County, Clarke County, and Madison County.

"It's just going to create a fun, Friday night environment," said East Rockingham head coach Donnie Coleman. "I like going to new places and playing new teams."

East Rockingham will likely be a contender for the Bull Run District title this fall. The Eagles are coming off their best season in program history when East Rock went 13-1 and advanced all the way to the VHSL Class 2 semifinals in 2018. A large senior class graduated from last year's squad but talent remains with players like seniors Trenton Morris (RB/LB), Colton Dean (RB/LB), and quarterback Tyce McNair. McNair takes over at QB after playing wide receiver last season.

"Last year, we had some guys play who are going to play this year also," said McNair. "So I think that they think we can go just as far as we did last year."

East Rockingham opens the 2019 season Friday, August 30 at home against Rockingham County rival Spotswood.