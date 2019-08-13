20-Yard Dash: Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance is preparing to compete in a new district this season. The Indians are making the move from the Valley District to the Shenandoah District.

Fort Defiance will now play district games against fellow Augusta County Public Schools: Riverheads, Buffalo Gap, Wilson Memorial, and Stuarts Draft. Staunton High School is also part of the Shenandoah District.

"I am going to really miss the coaches, the camaraderie we had in the Valley (District) and looking forward to starting some of the same stuff in the Shenandoah (District)," said Fort Defiance head coach Dan Rolfe. "Geographically, I think it fits that we are in the Shenandoah (District) just because all of the Augusta County schools are there. So we are just going to play who we play."

Rolfe says defense could be a strength for the Indians in 2019. Offensively, Fort Defiance is led by senior quarterback Austin Monroe who is entering his third season as the starter.

Fort Defiance opens the 2019 season Friday, August 6 at Liberty (Bedford).