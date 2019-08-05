20-Yard Dash: Harrisonburg

Despite a young roster, Harrisonburg expects to compete for the Valley District title in 2019.

Senior quarterback Kwentin Smiley is back to lead Harrisonburg's offense after a breakout junior season.

"I would be surprised, if at the end of the year, we are not competing for a championship," said HHS head coach Chris Thurman.

A number of the new players will have a chance to make an impact for the Blue Streaks in 2019. However, Harrisonburg returns experience at the quarterback position with senior Kwentin Smiley.

Smiley had a breakout campaign in 2018 when he was named Valley District Offensive Player of the Year. As a team, Harrisonburg came up just short of winning the Valley District title last fall after a late-season loss to rival Spotswood.

"I feel like we got something to prove this year," said Smiley.

Harrisonburg is coming off a 6-5 overall record in 2018 that ended with a loss in the first round of the Region 5D playoffs. HHS opens the 2019 season Friday, August 30 at William Fleming.