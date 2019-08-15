20-Yard Dash: Luray

Led by an experienced group of skill players, Luray makes the move from the Shenandoah District to the Bull Run District this season.

The Bulldogs return a backfield full of talented and experienced players. Dalton Griffith is back as the starting quarterback while Austin Holloway leads Luray's deep group of running backs.

"Our strength is kind of in our skill positions this year," said Luray head coach Nolan Jeffries.

The Bulldogs face a new challenge this season as Luray prepares to compete in a new district. Luray is one of four teams (East Rockingham, Page County, Stonewall Jackson) making the move to the Bull Run District after leaving the Shenandoah District.

Luray opens the 2019 season Friday, August 30 at home against Central.