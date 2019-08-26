20-Yard Dash: Moorefield

The Moorefield Yellow Jackets are hoping to take another huge step forward this season.

Matt Altobello and Moorefield are hoping to take a big step forward in 2019.

Head coach Matt Alotbello is back for his second season with the program.

"He's a great coach and I respect everything he does and everything he will do for all of us," senior offensive and defensive lineman Seth Wilson said.

Although they only won two games last season, those two straight wins snapped a 20-game losing skid.

"I think they understand what it takes to win and I think they understand the type of work that they have to put in in the offseason and now coming into the season, they know where they all are," Altobello said. "I think they're starting to feel comfortable, which makes it a little bit easier but it definitely set a foundation for us in terms of how to win and what it takes to get there."

Moorefield is hoping to build on that success this year, they field a team with 27 upperclassmen -- 12 seniors and 15 juniors.

"Love playing under [Altobello,]" senior quarterback Brent Moran said.

"Love playing under all the other coaching staff that we have and playing with the other players that we have and teammates that I've become a family with."